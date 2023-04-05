The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on their home turf on April 6, 2023. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Thursday. Coming to the preview of the match between KKR and RCB, KKR’s last match did not go according to plans as they lost their opening match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 runs in a game that was marred by rain. Their target chase was cut short by rain. IPL 2023: In Two Years, Sai Sudharsan Will Do Something Great in Franchise Cricket, Says Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya.

For RCB, they could not have asked for a better start as they won their opening IPL campaign game against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI). Their batters, Faf Du Plessis (73) and Virat Kohli (82) took the attack to the opposition as they won the game by eight wickets. Their bowlers did well to see Mumbai Indians do not get to a mammoth total and in the end they posted a decent 171. Come the ninth game, a rampant RCB unit will look to register their second-straight win, whereas, a resurgent KKR side aims to bounce back and record their first win of their 2023 IPL campaign.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata during KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Faf Du Plessis and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between KKR and RCB is good with the temperatures expected to stay between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius. They Showed How to Adapt to Situations: David Warner After Loss Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The track for the IPL game between KKR and RCB is a batters’ paradise with the ball expected to come nicely onto the bat. One can expect a high-scoring game. For the bowlers, they will find themselves often missing the mark.

