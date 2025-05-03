In a clash of a three-time and a one-time champion, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will decide the future of defending champions Kolkata in the season, who are sitting seventh in the points table, just above Rajasthan, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs race. However, RR, despite being eliminated, can spoil other franchises' party in the tournament, with KKR being the first casualty, who are a loss away from having their playoff hopes dashed. IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up on Team’s Playoff Race, Says ‘Important for KKR To Take It One Game at a Time’.

The main issue for KKR this season has been the lack of performance from all their retainers, who have barely contributed, despite being paid heavily. Venkatesh Iyer has been torn to bits by fans, who have either crumbled under the price tag or just not found his bearings. The bowling, too, has only relied on their spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, who are having a moderate IPL 2025 themselves.

On the other hand, RR have looked clueless, with their regular captain Sanju Samson missing several matches due to injury, the playing XI has not settled down, and on-field decisions, too, have been baffling by stand-in skipper Riyan Parag. Sandeep Sharma's absence has weakened the bowling attack, which has been lacking runs on all fronts.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

There isn't much separating KKR and RR when it comes to IPL. Both franchises have faced each other 31 times, and Kolkata Knight Riders have won 15 while Rajasthan Royals have come out victorious 14 times. Two IPL matches have ended in a no-result.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Vaibhav Suryavanshi Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rinku Singh Dhruv Jurel Sunil Narine Jofra Archer

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been KKR's best bet with the bat this season and has looked in good form even in pressure moments. Jofra Archer, who has leaked runs aplenty, has chipped wickets with the new ball, and can outbeat Angkrish with his pace. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has had a solid start to his IPL career, but will need to prove his worth against a quality spinner. Sunil Narine has opened the bowling for KKR and will look to stop the youngster in his stride early.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 3. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Venkatesh Iyer Conundrum: A Bad Investment or Just Stocks Down? Here's A Look at Answers to Questions Around KKR's INR 23.75 Crore Purchase.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network 2 HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will require a subscription.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Vaibhav Arora and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the expected impact player choices for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match. Rajasthan Royals oscillated between Shubham Dubey and Tushar Deshpande as their impact player options.

