Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against each other in match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have very different objectives entering into the match but will be aiming for all two points. Ahead of the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles among other things. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 20 times and it is Kolkata Knight Riders who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 13 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad have just seven wins to their name.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 49, Key Players

Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi will be the key players for KKR as they aim to get back to winning ways while Jason Roy and Rashid Khan will play an important role for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 49, Mini Battles

Jason Roy vs Tim Southee will be one of the main battles to look out for while Venkatesh Iyer vs Rashid Khan will also be a key clash to look out for.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 49 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 3, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 49, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 49, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert/Ben Cutting/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

