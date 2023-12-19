The IPL motto is 'When Talent Meets Opportunity'. Nothing gives a bigger opportunity to cricketers then the platform provided by the Indian Premier league, which has now become a bridge between domestic cricket and International cricket. IPL has provided opportunities to many performers who shined at the domestic level, failed to grab the attention of the selectors and then struck big in the IPL to make their way into Team India. The IPL 2024 auction seems to be opening such a door to another of such an young domestic talent, Kumar Kushagra. Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2024: Kumar Kushagra Sold to DC for INR 7.2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

After a fierce bidding war with CSK and then GT, DC secured the services of the left handed wicketkeeper batter for a whooping INR 7.2 Crores. With Rishab Pant's services uncertain, Delhi Capitals need a capable cover for him and they feel that Kumar Kushagra can slot into that role. In this article, we will look at how Kushagra's career panned out till now and why he is rated so highly.

Kumar Kushagra Quick Facts

# Kumar Kushagra was born in Bokaro, Jharkhand on October 23, 2004

#The exciting wicketkeeper is known for his explosive batting in the middle order and making big scores.

# Kumar Kushagra immediately took to red-ball cricket since his debut and showcased impeccable technique, tenacity, and temperament.

# He made his List A debut in 2021, for Jharkhand in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

# Prior to his debut, he was named in India's squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

# He made his T20 debut also in 2021, for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021–22.

# In March 2022, in the preliminary quarter-final match of Ranji Trophy, Kushagra scored his maiden century in first-class cricket which he converted into his maiden double century.

# Kushagra smashed an incredible 266 with 37 boundaries and two sixes. At just 17 years and 141 days, he became the youngest player in first-class cricket history to score 250, breaking the 47-year-old record of Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

# Kushagra finished the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy with sensational numbers, scoring 275 runs at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of almost 90 to propel Jharkhand to the final eight. 'Ami KKR' Mitchell Starc Reacts After Becoming Most Expensive Player in IPL History (Watch Video).

Having been signed by Delhi Capitals, Kumar Kushagra can expect some occasional opportunities given Rishabh Pant is still getting back to fitness. Kushagra has impressed in the red-ball cricket but yet to show his real flair in the T20 cricket. He will aim to grab those opportunities and take the first step in the ladder.

