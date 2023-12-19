Delhi Capitals have signed youngster Kumar Kushagra at the IPL 2024 auction. The young cricketer from Jharkhand was roped at Rs 7.2 crore. The 19-year-old is a wicketkeeper and will have a massive opportunity to impress the world in IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Kumar Kushagra Sold to Delhi Capitals

Kumar Kushagra is next with a base price of INR 20 Lakh. He is SOLD to Delhi Capitals for a whopping price of INR 7.2 Crore 🔨💰#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

