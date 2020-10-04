Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played in Dubai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have won just once in their opening four games and find themselves at the bottom end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of KXIP vs CSK in IPL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab had a poor outing against Mumbai Indians in their last game as a poor batting performance saw the team lose the game by 48 runs. Meanwhile, CSK were also underwhelming in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as apart from Ravindra Jadeja, no other batsmen was able to make a telling difference. So both teams will be hoping of ending their losing run when they face each other. KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KXIP vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. KXIP vs CSK match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KXIP vs CSK match.

KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).