Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 18. The game will be held on October 4, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both sides will enter this game after facing defeat in their previous game. KL Rahul led KXIP lost to Mumbai Indians in their previous game, while MS Dhoni's CSK got defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for tips to select key players for KXIP vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020. The list includes KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and other key players. KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 18.

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

KXIP skipper KL Rahul opens up the batting and scores lots of runs for his team. From four matches Rahul has played so far, he has made 239 runs with an average of 79.66 and strike rate of 148.44. This includes a half-century and a century. He should definitely be picked for your KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team.

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is in good touch and has been scoring well for Kings XI Punjab. He is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2020 and without a doubt, he should make a way in your Dream11 team for KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a great T20 all-rounder as he strikes wicket and also scores some quick runs in the middle. In the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jadeja scored 50 runs from 35 balls. Ravindra Jadeja should ideally be selected as an all-rounder for your KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team.

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has picked up four wickets so far in IPL 2020. The 20 years old leg spinner is very talented and was the top wicket-taker in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, 2019. Ravi Bishnoi should be one of the bowlers in your Dream11 fantasy team for KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020.

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has done well with the ball so far in IPL 2020. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 8 wickets so far from four games. Without a doubt, Shami should make a way in your Dream11 team for KXIP vs CSK.

CSK leads in head to head record against KXIP as the yellow army has won 13 games from 22 matches in IPL against Punjab. Both teams are currently are at the bottom two positions in the point table and will definitely look forward to moving ahead with a victory.

