Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 24. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020. KXIP led by KL Rahul lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game of IPL Season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs KKR, Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020. We will also help you with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for KXIP vs KKR, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KL Rahul's KXIP is indeed struggling for a win as they have won only one out of six games they have played so far in Dream11 IPL 2020 and they lie at the bottom of the point table with a poor net run rate. Punjab lost to Hyderabad in their last game as they failed to chase down the target of 202 runs and got restricted for just 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Kolkata is on the 4th position at the point table and they will enter this match with 10 runs victory over CSK where they defended the total of 167 runs. KXIP vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Without a second thought, you should go for two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team and they should be KL Rahul (KXIP) and Nicholas Pooran (KXIP), as both are in great touch in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Considering the recent form, you should pick three batsmen for KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 team. They should be Eoin Morgan (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team for KXIP vs KKR should be Sunil Narine (KKR) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Mohammed Shami (KXIP) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

KL Rahul (KXIP) can be elected as captain for your Dream11 team for KXIP vs KKR, while Nicholas Pooran can be chosen as vice-captain as he played a fine inning of 77 runs from 37 balls against SRH in the previous game, also he is a very good fielder who takes sharp catches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).