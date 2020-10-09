Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kings XI Punjab is at the last place of the IPL 2020 with a couple of points. Kolkata Knight Riders are on number five of the IPL 2020 points table with six points. The fixture is expected to be a mouth-watering one. KKR enters the tie with a 10-run win against the Chennai Super Kings. KXIP makes an entry into the game with a 69 run loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KXIP vs KKR Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 24 times so far in the history of IPL. 17 games are won by the Kolkata-based franchise. The remaining games have ended up with Kings XI Punjab having the last laugh.

KXIP vs KKR Key Players

KXIP's KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would be the key players. Whereas for Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins could stand out for the team.

KXIP vs kKR Mini-Battles

Mujeeb Ur Rehman vs Rahul Tripathi will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Pat Cummins vs KL Rahul could be another battle within the main contest.

KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 24 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 24 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

KXIP vs KKR Match Timings

The Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match 24 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:30 pm.

KXIP vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KXIP vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).