Kings XI Punjab will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 24 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10 (Saturday). KKR must be high on confidence after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their last outing and will aim to get another victory under their belt. On the other hand, KXIP, who lost five of their first six games, had a rather disastrous campaign so far and one more defeat might also knock them out of the playoff race. Nicholas Pooran Registers Fastest Half-Century of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

With 313 runs, the Kings XI Punjab skipper is the highest run-scorer of the season despite his side dismal performance. He might have played a rather uncanny knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad but excluding him from your fantasy team will not be a wise option. Also, the dasher like to play against KKR and Dream11 fans must be aware of the fact.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Nicholas Pooran

After a couple of impressive cameos, Pooran unleashed mayhem against SRH and scored a fifty off just 17 deliveries, fastest of IPL 2020. The left-handed batsman must be high on confidence with his previous performances and will be raring to make a mark against KKR bowlers as well.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tripathi

The uncapped Indian star replaced Sunil Narine as an opener against Chennai Super Kings and proved his prowess straightaway. Despite not getting much support from the other end, the right-handed batsman continued his onslaught and brought up a brilliant half-century. Hence, he deserves a place in your fantasy team.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Eoin Morgan

Morgan has been the cornerstone of KKR middle order this season. With the likes of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik not being in greatest of forms, the southpaw often came to bat in a crunch situation. Despite the fact, however, the veteran batsman has played several fiery knocks and should be inducted in your side.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Pat Cummins

After a terrible show in KKR’s opening game, the million-dollar man made a scintillating comeback and bowled one impressive spell after another. He has troubled batsmen with swing using the new ball while his pin-point yorkers have proved to be handy in the end overs. Also, he has played some small but impressive cameos in the season which one should keep in mind while picking the Dream11 side.

Going by the previous performance of both sides, KKR will indeed take the field as favourites and will like to register their fourth victory of the season. On the other hand, KXIP must win this game to stay in the playoff race.

