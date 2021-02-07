Kyle Mayers scored a sensational double century on debut as West Indies script history against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Chasing 395 for victory, the Caribbean side defied all the odds and won the match by four wickets. This was the fifth-highest successful in Test cricket as the visiting side was over the moon. Not many gave them chances ahead of the game with many key players like regular skipper Jason Holder and Roston Chase out of the fixture. Moreover, they faced a 0-3 whitewash in the preceding ODI series. However, they scripted history in the first Test and recorded a memorable win. Kyle Mayers Hits Double Century As West Indies Register 5th Highest Successful Run Chase in Tests, Best Bangladesh by 3 Wickets in 1st Test.

Mayers was the chief architect of Windies’ triumph as he put up a batting exhibition on debut. After scoring an impressive 40 in the first innings, he toiled the Bangladesh bowlers and scored 210 runs off just 310 balls. While he showed remarkable resilience against the challenging deliveries, the southpaw dispatched the bad ones over the fence. His efforts proved fruitful as the second-string Caribbean team crossed the line with four wickets in hand. As we continue to talk about Kyle Mayers, let’s look at some quick facts about him.

Kyle Mayers Quick Facts:

# Kyle Mayers was born on September 8, 1992, in Barbados

# He made his international debut in an ODI match against Bangladesh in January 2021

# In limited-overs cricket, he has played three ODIs and two T20I games.

# Mayers became only the sixth batsman in Test match history to score a double century on Test debut.

# He is also the first batsman to score a double ton in the fourth innings of Test debut.

