Left-handed batsman Kyle Mayers playing his first Test scored a double-century to guide West Indies to a historic run chase against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. West Indies chased down 395 to register fifth highest successful run chase in Test cricket. West Indies resumed day five’s play with 110 for three as the visitors were looking to survive. However, 28-year-old debutant Mayers had other ideas as he guided his side to a stunning victory. Kyle Mayers Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Star West Indies Batsman Who Slammed Unbeaten Double Century on Test Debut.

Mayers, who resumed on an overnight score of 37, went on to score unbeaten 210 off 310 balls. His innings comprised of 20 fours and seven sixes. The left-handed batsman came in to bat at number five and took the game away from hosts by sharing 216-run stand for the fourth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner, who scored valuable 86.

Bangladesh bowlers failed to dismiss Mayers as he helped Windies register a famous win. Interestingly, West Indies now features twice on the list of top five highest successful run-chases with their 418 against Australia still unbeaten. South Africa’s 414 vs Australia and India’s 406 vs West Indies are at second and third respectively. Australia’s 404 against England is at number four.

Mayers had a good Test as he scored valuable 40 in the first innings. Bangladesh posted 430 in the first innings and then bowled out West Indies for 259, thus securing a lead of 171 run. The home side then declared on 223 for eight in their second innings and set West Indies a daunting target of 395, which they eventually achieved.

