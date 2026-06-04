Lalit Modi Calls for End of ODI Cricket to Save Tests and T20s

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has made a provocative suggestion to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), advocating for the discontinuation of One Day International (ODI) cricket. Modi argues that the 50-over format has lost its relevance in the modern cricketing landscape, urging a strategic shift towards the explosive appeal of T20s, the dominance of the IPL, and the enduring legacy of Test cricket. His comments, made recently, have generated significant buzz, particularly as attention slowly builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. 'Ek Bihari Sab pe Bhaari' Virat Kohli's Message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph Goes Viral (Video).

Lalit Modi's Tell-All Interview

The Rationale Behind the Call

Modi's rationale centres on the evolving nature of fan engagement and the packed international cricket calendar. He contends that while Test cricket should remain untouched, ODIs no longer fit into the sport's future, stating, "Test cricket should always stay; we should dump the ODIs and keep the T20s". He acknowledged the historical contribution of Kerry Packer in reviving one-day cricket but asserted that "the time is over for ODIs". Modi believes that T20 cricket delivers instant gratification, while Tests offer depth and narrative, leaving ODIs in a "no man's land" that struggles to consistently provide either.

Broader Vision for Cricket's Future

Beyond the call to scrap ODIs, Modi has also offered broader suggestions for the sport's trajectory. He has proposed that Test cricket should transition to a day-night format to attract more spectators. More controversially, he recently suggested that IPL teams should own Test teams, playing four-day, day-night exhibition matches to inject new life and fan loyalty into the longest format, particularly outside of England and Australia where he believes Test cricket is "dying". Modi also criticised the current IPL structure, claiming the BCCI is losing significant revenue by not adhering to the original home-and-away format, which he estimates costs the league approximately INR 2,400 crore annually. Harsha Bhogle Criticises AI-Manipulated Viral Video with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Context and Industry Debate

Modi's remarks land at a time when the future of ODI cricket is already a subject of ongoing debate within the cricketing fraternity. Several prominent figures, including Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, have previously raised questions about the format's viability beyond the 2027 World Cup. Even cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has suggested changes to the ODI format to maintain its relevance, such as splitting the game into four innings of 25 overs each. The scheduling squeeze caused by the proliferation of T20 leagues and bilateral series, coupled with concerns over falling engagement in non-World Cup ODIs, continues to fuel these discussions.

Lalit Modi, known for his bold and often controversial opinions, has once again sparked a vital conversation about the direction of international cricket. While his suggestions are likely to face scrutiny and debate, they underscore the growing pressure on cricket's governing bodies to adapt to changing fan preferences and the commercial realities of a rapidly evolving global sports landscape. The emphasis on T20s and the IPL, in particular, reflects the undeniable commercial power and widespread appeal these formats now command.

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