Cricket fans would once again be excited to watch some of the former greats of the game return to action in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) which starts on January 20. The inaugural edition of the competition, which would be in T20 format, would feature a total of three teams--India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions. Retired cricketers from India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka and England among other countries, who have graced the game in the past, would turn on the heat once again at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, which is the official venue for all the games. The final would be played on January 29 Legends League Cricket 2022: Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny Join India Maharaja Team

Big names like Shoaib Akhtar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Wasim Akram and Mohammad Kaif, among others, would be seen in action. The tournament has roped in former India head coach Ravi Shastri as its commissioner with the legendary Jhulan Goswami as brand ambassador. Also, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has also been made a brand ambassador of this competition. Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya Named in Asia Lions Squad for Legends Cricket League 2022

The India Maharaja team would have greats like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, RP Singh, Amit Bhandari and Munaf Patel. Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny would be on this team as well. Unfortunately, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, would not be part of the tournament.

Asia Lions, the team representing Asia would feature Shoaib Akhtar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralidharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

Sony Sports Network have acquired telecast rights for this competition in India. All matches would begin from 8 pm IST and would be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. The matches can be live-streamed by fans on the SonyLiv app.

Schedule:

There would be two rounds in the Group Stage on the mentioned dates and the final would be played on January 29.

January 20: Round 1 (Group Stage)- India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 21: Round 1 (Group Stage)- World Giants vs Asia Lions

January 22: Round 1 (Group Stage)- World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 24: Round 2 (Group Stage)- Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

January 26: Round 2 (Group Stage)- India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27: Round 2 (Group Stage)- Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 29: Final

Full Squads

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions Squad: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

World Giants Squad: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Shastri, the commissioner, was quoted as saying, "It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of the action, especially with the legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights. It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it." It would be a treat for cricket fans all over the world!

