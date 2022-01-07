New Delhi, January 7: Former cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny have joined the India Maharajas team for the Legends League Cricket, scheduled to be played in Muscat, Oman from January 20. Apart from Kaif and Binny, the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, and others are also among a host of former stars in the India Maharaja team.

"Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny's contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise, I feel they will also have an immense role to play in the league as well. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket," former India coach and Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying in a media release. Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya Named in Asia Lions Squad for Legends Cricket League 2022.

"We are excited to have Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny on board in the India Maharaja team. Their inclusions will bring in a lot of experience and diversity. I am sure they will set the atmosphere on fire," said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) will telecast all the matches of the league.

