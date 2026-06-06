List Of Youngest Indian Cricketers to Debut for India: From Sachin Tendulkar To Washington Sundar

The allure of representing the Indian national cricket team at a tender age is a dream harboured by millions, and a select few have turned it into a reality. As of today, June 6, 2026, the record for the youngest Indian men's player to debut for the national side remains firmly held by the 'Little Master' himself, Sachin Tendulkar, who stepped onto the international arena at an astonishing 16 years and 205 days old. 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Be Picked For India Men's Cricket Team.

Sachin Tendulkar's Unmatched Record

Sachin Tendulkar, often revered as the 'God of Cricket', made his Test debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. His maiden One-Day International (ODI) appearance followed shortly after, on December 18, 1989, against the same opposition in Gujranwala, at the age of 16 years and 238 days. Tendulkar's precocious talent was evident from the outset, setting the stage for a legendary 24-year career that redefined cricket.

Other Notable Young Debutants

Following Tendulkar, several other talented cricketers have earned their maiden caps at remarkably young ages. These early opportunities often signal immense potential and a bright future in the sport.

Here's a look at some of the youngest Indian men's players to debut for the national team:

Player Name Date of Birth Debut Type Debut Date Age at Debut Sachin Tendulkar April 24, 1973 Test November 15, 1989 16 years, 205 days Piyush Chawla December 24, 1988 Test March 9, 2006 17 years, 75 days Laxman Sivaramakrishnan December 31, 1965 Test April 28, 1983 17 years, 118 days Parthiv Patel March 9, 1985 Test August 8, 2002 17 years, 152 days Bhagwat Chandrasekhar May 17, 1945 Test January 21, 1964 18 years, 249 days Washington Sundar October 5, 1999 ODI December 13, 2017 18 years, 69 days

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla holds the distinction of being the second-youngest Test debutant for India, making his bow against England in Mohali on March 9, 2006, when he was just 17 years and 75 days old. Another notable early entrant was leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who debuted in Tests against the West Indies on April 28, 1983, at 17 years and 118 days. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

Parthiv Patel etched his name into history as the youngest wicketkeeper in Test cricket when he debuted against England at Trent Bridge on August 8, 2002, aged 17 years and 152 days. More recently, all-rounder Washington Sundar made his ODI debut at 18 years and 69 days on December 13, 2017, against Sri Lanka in Mohali, and his T20I debut at 18 years and 80 days on December 24, 2017, also against Sri Lanka. Spin legend Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, a part of India's famous spin quartet, made his Test debut against England in Bombay on January 21, 1964, at 18 years and 249 days.

In case, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is youngest player to be picked for India men's cricket team, playing against Ireland or England, the RR opener will break Tendulkar's record, and claim the numero uno position as youngest debutant for the nation across formats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).