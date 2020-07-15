After a brilliant game of cricket in Southampton, England and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second Test of the three-match series. The encounter will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester and is scheduled to get underway on Thursday (July 16). Stakes will be very high in the forthcoming clash as it will be a do-or-die encounter for the home side while Jason Holder and Co have the opportunity to seal the series. Hence, cricket fans can expect a tight contest between the bat and the red cherry. Meanwhile, as both sides prepare to face-off again, take a look at the weather and pitch report of ENG vs WI 2nd Test match. England vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Unlike the opening encounter of the game, the second match is not likely to get affected by rain. However, overcast conditions are expected in the opening day of the Test match. The weather is expected to be sunnier on the second day. However, clouds are likely to dominate again in the third and fourth day while the last day is likely to be sunny. So, rain is not likely to play a spoilsport in this Test match but the teams will want to avoid batting in the overcast conditions. England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020: Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood and Other Key Players.

Weather In Manchester!!

England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020 Weather Forecast (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

With conditions being overcast, fast bowlers will get more benefit to swing the ball. However, the Old Trafford pitch is known to favour the batsmen in the initial half of the match. Hence, the toss-winning captain will opt to bat first. Also, in the fourth and fifth day, the track provides some turn which brings the spinner into play.

England’s regular skipper Joe Root is likely to feature in the second match which will be a huge boost for the home side. Joe Denly is likely to make way for him. Also, Stuart Broad is also expected to replace Mark Wood. On the other hand, West Indies are likely to continue with their winning combination.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Shane Dowrich(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood.

