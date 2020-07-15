Stakes will be very high when England will lock horns with West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series. The match will get underway on Thursday (July 16) at Old Trafford in Manchester. It will be a do-or-die encounter for the home team while Jason Holder and Co, who won the first Test by four wickets, will aim to seal the series. So, fans can expect a great battle between the bat and the ball. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to ger the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs WI match. England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020: Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.

England’s regular skipper Joe Root is likely to feature in the second game and will aim to make a difference. Joe Denly is likely to make way for him while Stuart Broad can replace Mark Wood. On the other hand, Caribbean opener John Campbell, who injured his ankle in the first game, is expected to get fit for the second encounter. Shai Hope’s form will be a matter of concern for West Indies as the right-handed batsman has been struggling in Test cricket since the start of 2018. However, skipper Holder is expected to stick with him. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the upcoming encounter. Did James Anderson Use Saliva on Ball During England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020?

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Shane Dowrich (WI) played a brilliant knock in the opening game of the series. Hence, he should be picked in your dream11 team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Joe Root (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG) and Jermaine Blackwood (WI) should be the four batsmen in your team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: As many as three all-rounders should get picked in your fantasy team. Ben Stokes (ENG), Jason Holder (WI) and Roston Chase (WI) are the ideal picks.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Shanon Gabriel (WI), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Kemar Roach (WI) should be picked as bowlers in your fantasy team.

ENG vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Shane Dowrich (WI), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Joe Root (ENG), Rory Burns (ENG), Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jason Holder (WI), Roston Chase (WI), Shanon Gabriel (WI), Jofra Archer (ENG), Kemar Roach (WI).

Jason Holder should be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while Ben Stokes can be selected as vice-captain.

