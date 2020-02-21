Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 2 on Hotstar: Check Live Cricket Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

Ajinkya Rahane in action. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Only 55 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the India vs New Zealand first Test at Wellington. After India were put to bat, the heavens opened up and play was called-off early. India at stumps on day one were 122 for five with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant batting 38 and ten respectively. Meanwhile, below you will find all the details of IND vs NZ 1st Test 2020 day 2 live streaming online. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson made things tough for the visiting batsmen as he sculpted three wickets. The pacer’s most prized scalp included Virat Kohli, who once again fell while fishing outside the off-stump. Jamieson also accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first India vs New Zealand Test continues on February 22, 2020, Saturday. The IND vs NZ 1st Test match is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The action on day two is expected to begin at 03:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Virat Kohli Falls to Debutant Kyle Jamieson During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 (Watch Video).

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can watch live telecast Day 2 of the 1st Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while in Hindi commentary the action will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match for its fans online in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 on JIO TV mobile app for free. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2, fans can follow the LatestLY’s coverage.

Despite having lost half the side, India will be looking to put up a decent total on the board. Rahane holds the key for visitors as he looked solid among the rest. The onus will be on Pant to provide Rahane the much-needed support from the other end.