Virat Kohli Falls to Debutant Kyle Jamieson During India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 (Watch Video)

India were off to a poor start in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington. The visitors, put to bat first, lost three early wickets including the captain Virat Kohli. Tim Southee made an early inroad after removing Prithvi Shaw in the fifth over. And then Debutant fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson inflicted further damage by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in quick succession to leave India at 40/3. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Score Updates.

Kohli once again fell to Jamieson, who is playing his maiden Test, on tour. The bowler pitched it full outside the off-stump while Kohli was looking to drive the ball. The Indian captain failed to make a proper connection and edged it to Ross Taylor at the first slip.

Watch Virat Kohli’s Dismissal:

One of those typical Virat Kohli's UNWANTED way of getting OUT. #NZvIND #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/uwKCtX2Hm7 — Daddy Hundred 🏏 (@daddyhundred) February 21, 2020

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane then tried to steady the ship as India went into the lunch without further damage. However, soon after the lunch break, Trent Boult had Agarwal caught as India lost the fourth wicket. The duo added 48 runs for the fourth wicket. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020, Day 1 Lunch Report: Top-order Batsmen, Including Virat Kohli, Fail As Visitors Reach 79/3 at Luncheon.

Going into the series opener, India included wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant while leaving out Wriddhiman Saha. Interestingly, Pant was part of the T20I and ODI squads as well but did not feature in any of the games on the tour before this. The visitors picked three pacers- Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma- apart from the lone full-time spin option in Ravi Ashwin. Hanuma Vihari filled in the all-rounder spot, he bowls off-break as well.