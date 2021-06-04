Netherlands and Ireland take on each other in the second One-Day International (ODI). Netherlands won the first ODI by a close margin of just one run and took 1-0 lead in the series. The home side will now be looking to clinch the series while Ireland will be hoping to draw level. Meanwhile, if you are a cricket fan and are looking for live streaming online of NED vs IRE ODI match then continue reading. Latest ICC ODI Rankings 2021: Virat Kohli Holds Onto Second Spot; Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera and Kusal Perera Register Gains.

Set a paltry target of 196, Ireland fell one run short of Netherlands total. And in 50 overs were restricted to 194/9. It was Netherlands first win in the Super League and also their first win against Ireland in ODIs since 2007.

When to Watch Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Wednesday, June, 04, 2021. The match will begin at 02:00 pm (IST) and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 will not have TV broadcast in India. However, fans can catch live streaming of NED vs IRE ODI match, continue reading for details.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 Match?

Although fans cannot watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 match, the live streaming of the match will be available. Those who want to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021 match can log onto FanCode’s official website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription to get access to live content. Fans can click here, to follow NED vs IRE 2nd ODI live score updates and commentary.

