Live Cricket Streaming of Oman vs Bahrain, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series OMN vs BAH Match

Oman National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Oman will take on Bahrain in match three of the Group A in the ACC Western Region T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). Oman are the hosts and will be looking for a win in their first encounter of the competition in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming of Oman vs Bahrain T20 match can scroll down below for more details. Oman Vs Bahrain, Cricket Score 3rd T20 Match.

Oman have been in fantastic form in recent months as they won all of their matches in the tri-series against USA and Nepal and will fancy their chances in this match as well. These two teams are paired in Group A along with Qatar and Maldives. Meanwhile, Group B includes teams such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

When to Watch Oman vs Bahrain, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Oman vs Bahrain will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Oman vs Bahrain, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of Oman vs Bahrain match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Oman vs Bahrain, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Oman vs Bahrain will not be available. Fans can follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball updates and commentary of the games in the ACC Western Region tournament.