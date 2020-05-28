Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs GRD With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Fort Charlotte Strikers will face Dark View Explorers in match 19 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. This will be a clash between two of most bottom-placed team in Vincy Premier T10 League with Fort Charlotte Strikers placed at the bottom while Dark View Explorers are second from bottom in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming and other broadcast details for the FCS vs DVE match should scroll down for more information. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Dark View Explorers Have won two in six matches while the Fort Charlotte Explorers have lost all of the six games they have played in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. One of their two wins came in an earlier meeting with the Fort Charlotte Strikers when they won by eight wickets and will be eager to complete a double over the opponents. Their other win was a six-run victory over the Grenadines Divers.

When to Watch for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 19 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers. The match will take place on May 28, 2020 (Thursday) and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. It is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no live telecast options available in India for the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match as there no live broadcaster in India for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 But fans can at least catch the live-action of the match on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers on FanCode app. The live-action can also be viewed also on the FanCode website. Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean can watch the match live on SportsMax.b

Squad

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.