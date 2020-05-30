Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of LSH vs BGR, Semi-Final 2, With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the Vincy Premier T10 League, reaching its final stages, La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take each other on in the second semi-final of the tournament. LSH vs BGR match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 30, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams were consistent during the season and qualified by finishing in second and third places respectively. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

La Soufriere Hikers had the best record in the competition alongside Salt Pond Breakers with seven wins and 1 loss in eight games but finished second in the standings on the basis of net run-rate. On the other hand, Botanic Garden Rangers recorded five victories but have lost both their games against tonight’s opponents during the league stage. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The second semi-final match between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played on May 30, 2020 (Saturday) and will take place at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The semi-final clash is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to catch the live-action of the first semi-final encounter between the La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers as there are no official broadcasters available for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. But fans can still watch the match live on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers semi-final match on FanCode app. Viewers can either download the app or catch it live on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can watch the match live on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.