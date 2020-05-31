Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs BGR, 3rd-Place Play-Off, With Match Time in India

Cricket (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Grenadine Divers will face Botanic Garden Rangers in the third-place play-off match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match in Vincy Premier T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both teams were beaten in the semi-finals against Slat Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers respectively and are playing for a 3rd-place finish. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the GRD vs BGR match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, should scroll down for all information.

The Botanic Garden Rangers lost by 33 runs against La Soufriere Hikers after failing to chase down a target of 151. They ended the innings on 117/7, while the Grenadine Divers could only muster 82 on the scoreboard after batting first and it was chased down by Salt Pond Breakers with five wickets and one over and delivery in hand. The Rangers beat Grenadine Divers in both of their group meetings and will be confident of repeating the same in the 3rd-place play-off match.

When to Watch for Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 3rd-place play-off match between Grenadine Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place on May 31, 2020 (Sunday) and will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 3rd-place play-off match on their television sets. But they can watch it online

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

To enjoy the live streaming of Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 3rd-place play-off match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can follow the game live on SportsMax.

Squads

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.