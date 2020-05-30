Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs DVE, 5th Place Play-Off, With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers will take each other on the first semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 league 2020. FCS vs DVE match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 30, 2020 (Saturday). After being knocked put both teams will be looking to end their season on the high. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers can no longer advance into the playoffs as the top four spots have been decided but the two teams can still play for bragging rights as they look to get the better of each other in the fifth-place play-off tie. Both the teams have had quite an underwhelming season as FCS have won just one of their eight ties while DVE have recorded two wins in the competition. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The fifth-place play-off tie of the Vincy T10 League will be played Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers. The game will take place at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 30, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST and 08:00 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

As there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.