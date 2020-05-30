Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs DVE, Semi-Final 1, With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Salt Pond Breakers will play Grenadine Divers in the first semi-final of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 30, 2020 (Saturday). The Breakers progressed to the semi-finals by virtue of topping the group stages while Grenadine Divers finished fourth in the points table to reach the final four. Meanwhile, for fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the SPB vs GRD match in Vincy Premier T10 League must scroll down for all information.

Grenadine Divers finished fourth with just two wins and four points after eight games with both of their victories coming against Fort Charlotte Strikers who were beaten by 22 and 31 runs respectively in two meetings. Slat Pond Breakers, on the other, all of their group matches barring one against La Soufriere Hikers who beat them by eight wickets. Since then the Breakers have been on a winning run of five games.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The first semi-final match between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadine Divers in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played on May 30, 2020 (Saturday) and will take place at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The semi-final clash is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to catch the live-action of the first semi-final encounter between the Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadine Divers as there are no official broadcasters available for Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. But fans can still watch the match live on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers semi-final match on FanCode app. Viewers can either download the app or catch it live on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can watch the match live on SportsMax.

Squads:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.