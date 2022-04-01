Lucknow Super Giants got off the mark in IPL with their first-ever victory coming against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, March 31. Batting first, CSK rode on the good form of their batters to score 210/7. The score might have looked enough but Lucknow Super Giants had other ideas in mind, with the debutants pulling off a sensational six-wicket victory as youngster Ayush Badoni struck the winning runs. MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir in Conversation After LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Match, Photo Goes Viral (See Pic)

Chasing a massive 211 to win, Lucknow got off to the perfect start with the partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock yielding 99 runs in just 10.2 overs. Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda managed just five and 13 runs respectively but it was Evin Lewis, who gave the innings some much-needed impetus with a stroke-filled half-century of just 23 balls, becoming the fastest batter to score a fifty in IPL 2022. Eventually with just nine runs required off the last over, Lucknow did not waste much time and finished off the chase with three balls to spare. This was the first time in IPL history that Chennai Super Kings lost their two opening games.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa struck a stylish 50 off just 27 balls as CSK overcame their batting blues from the first game to post an imposing 210/7. Everyone in CSK's batting order looked to be in good touch, with useful knocks coming from Shivam Dube (49), Ambati Rayudu (27), Moeen Ali (35) and MS Dhoni (16* off 6 balls). Skipper Ravindra Jadeja too chipped in with a useful 17-run cameo. When all other bowlers struggled, Ravi Bishnoi was in a league of his own, scalping two wickets for just 24 runs. Dwayne Bravo Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History, Achieves Exceptional Feat During LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Clash

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 171 scalps

#Robin Uthappa struck his 26th IPL fifty

#MS Dhoni 7000 runs in T20s

#Dhoni also completed 200 catches in T20s

#KL Rahul hit 100th six of IPL 2022

#Quinton de Kock scored his 17th IPL fifty

#Lucknow Super Giants registered the fourth highest chase in IPL history.

#CSK lost their first 2 games for the first time in IPL history

#KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's 99-run stand was the highest opening wicket partnership in IPL 2022

#Evin Lewis struck the fastest fifty in IPL 2022, which came off 23 balls

Chennai Super Kings would be keen on putting this defeat behind them and regrouping ahead of their third game against Punjab Kings on April 3. Lucknow Super Giants would, on the other hand, aim to carry on with their momentum when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 4.

