Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It is expected to be a cracker of a game with these two sides facing each other for the second time in the ongoing season. Earlier, the Axar Patel-led DC registered a thrilling one-wicket victory at Vizag. LSG vs DC IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points and an NRR of 0.088. The Lucknow-based franchise will come into this contest after registering a thrilling win against the 2008 champions, the Rajasthan Royals. Another victory will put LSG into a commanding position in the IPL 2025 standings. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream run in the IPL 2025. The Delhi-based franchise is placed second in the standings and will look for a solid performance against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants

After winning the previous match, there might be no changes seen in LSG's playing XI for the match against DC. At the top order, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran will be seen. All three batters are having a dream campaign in the IPL 2025. Captain Rishabh Pant, alongside David Miller and Abdul Samad, will play a key role in the middle-order. Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, and Avesh Khan will take responsibility in the bowling department.

LSG Likely XI vs DC

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat in their previous encounter. However, the franchise has not made many changes to its playing XI in the past. It is expected that they will field the same XI against LSG. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, and Karun Nair will be seen at the top. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs will play a crucial role in the middle-order. Captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma will strengthen the batting for DC in the lower order. Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar will lead the bowling attack. IPL 2025: CSK vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the First Time Since 2010.

DC Likely XI vs LSG

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Vipraj Nigam, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera.

