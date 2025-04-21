Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. Earlier, when these two faced each other in Vizag, Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling victory by one wicket. The Lucknow-based franchise will be eager to take revenge in round two of IPL 2025. IPL 2025: CSK vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the First Time Since 2010.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are coming into this contest after securing a thrilling last-over victory against the inaugural champions, the Rajasthan Royals. With that win, LSG secured a good position in the IPL 2025 standings and has 10 points with an NRR of 0.088. A victory over Delhi will put them in the commanding position to qualify for the playoffs. Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are having a dream run in the IPL 2025. The Capitals are in the top three of the IPL 2025 points table. However, they suffered a thrashing defeat against the Gujarat Titans. DC will look to bounce back in their upcoming match against LSG.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 22. A clear sky is expected throughout the day in Lucknow on April 22. However, the temperature will remain on the hotter side and will stay around 38-40 degrees Celsius. Avesh Khan Wins Man of the Match Award in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Ekana Stadium track has a fair amount of share among batters and bowlers in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The ball has come nicely off the bat, and bowlers have got nice help from the pitch. A balanced pitch is expected during the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match. Expected to be a thrilling action, as both sides are known for fighting till the end.

