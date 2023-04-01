The 16th season of the IPL has commenced and some blockbuster cricketing action awaits us for the next two months. In the second day of the IPL 2023, there is double header with Lucknow Super Giants taking on the challenge of Delhi Capitals in the second game of the day at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This is the first time LSG will play at their home stadium and with some good performances to back them from last season, they will stay confident. DC on the other hand, missed out on their play-off berth last season and will look for a winning start. Kane Williamson, Gujarat Titans Batter, Ruled Out of IPL 2023: Report.

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong top order with Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda who are strong against every type of bowling and have experience under their belt. For some middle over power hitting they have broke bank for Nicholas Pooran and paired him up with Marcus Stoinis. Krunal Pandya, as all-rounder, provide the team balance and they have a potent bowling attack Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. With the Ekana Stadium pitch assisting the spinners, Amit Mishra can come into play as impact sub.

Delhi Capitals will miss their captain Rishabh Pant in the season due to injury and opted to take Bengal batter Abishek Porel as the replacement. David Warner will open the batting along with leading the side with having a strong top order too in Mitchell Marsh and Prithvi Shaw around him. Rovman Powell, the Caribbean captain has been in form too and the lower order power-hitting is reliant on him. Anrich Nortje is yet to arrive, which makes Mustafizur Rahman's role important in the side. Kuldeep yadav has been in some good form lately and that will give them some edge when they arrive at the Ekana Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel