Gujarat Titans started their title defense with a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Batting first, Chennai put up a good total of 178-7 in their 20-over quota. Rurturaj Gaikwad 92(50) smashed a half-century for the CSK side. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each. In reply, Gujarat managed to chase down this total with four balls to spare. Opener Shubman Gill showed some excellent stroke-making and smashed a half-century 63(36). Despite the victory, Gujarat have been dealt with a huge blow as their batter Kane Williamson is reportedly ruled out from IPL 2023. Kane Williamson Displays Amazing Effort On The Boundary Line During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match, Hurts Knee In the Process.

During the third ball of the 13th over of Chennai's innings, CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad played a pull shot to Josh Little's bouncer. Just when the ball was crossing the ropes, Kane Williamson leapt in the air to catch it and initially got hold of the ball. However, when his body weight came down to his knee, Williamson lost his balance and fell to the ground. Although Kane managed to save two runs, he hurt his knee badly.

As a result, Williamson was taken off the field. The Kiwi batter also did not come to bat as Gujarat used Sai Sudharsan as an impact play to sub him out. Initially, it was thought that Kane's injury was not very serious. However, now according to a new report from Sports Tak, Kane is all set to miss the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. Sai Sudharsan Becomes Gujarat Titans' First Impact Player, Replaces Injured Kane Williamson in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

With Williamson being seen as one of the most important players of the Gujarat squad, this comes as a huge setback for the defending champions. It will be interesting to see how Gujarat fill in the void of the Kiwi batter.

