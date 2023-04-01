Virat Kohli's big hits during training left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis cautious while he was in an interview. The star batter played fine shots and sent the ball flying all over and du Plessis, who was speaking in an interview, was distracted by the big hits. He kept looking around as the ball was hit by Kohli and the video of the interview went viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bangalore start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2. 'Dil Jeet Liya'! Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, Netizens Go Gaga Over Touching Moment, View Viral Photos.

Faf du Plessis in Awe of Virat Kohli's Big Hits in Training

