Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and his son caught up with Virat Kohli ahead of his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals shared the video of the interaction where Ponting was seen introducing his son to Kohli and later, the two greats shook hands and had a conversation. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other on April 15. Virat Kohli Spends Quality Time with Daughter Vamika, Shares Adorable Photo with Her by the Pool (View Pic).

Virat Kohli Meets Ricky Ponting and His Son

