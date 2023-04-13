Rajasthan Royals’ spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, on Thursday, has been penalised for breaching IPL’s code of conduct. The veteran spinner was fined 25 per cent of his match fees. A release by the Indian Premier League (IPL) states that the breach happened during Rajasthan’s IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings. Ashwin accepted to the Level 1 Offence as per Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, stated a PTI report. MS Dhoni Nursing a Knee Injury Reveals CSK Coach Stephen Fleming, Confirms Sisanda Magala Out for Two Weeks.

The report further mentioned that a statement from the IPL revealed, "Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

However, the statement did not share the type of offence but as per Article 2.7 of code of conduct for team officials and players is all about "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a match or any player, team official, match official or team participating in any match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

After the match got over, Ashwin expressed that he was surprised when the umpires changed the ball on their own because of the presence of dew at the MA Chidambaram stadium and had demanded consistency while making such decision. With the presence of heavy dew, the umpire intervened and changed the ball while CSK were chasing, forcing Ashwin to question their decisions. He further said that this was the first time that he witnessed the umpire changing the ball due to presence of heavy dew. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 200 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

"I'm quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It's never happened before and I'm quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest. I mean, (it) left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It's because I think what you need is a little bit of balance. As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpires' accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we (the umpires) can change it. So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL that sort of, you can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward," Ashwin said during the post-match.

