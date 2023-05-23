Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in the all-important Eliminator of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 24. Unlike Qualifier 1, this contest is a knockout with the loser not having any more opportunity at the title. Lucknow Super Giants finished third on the IPL 2023 points table after a one-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. For Mumbai Indians, though, the path to qualification for the playoffs was not straightforward. The five-time champions had to rely on Gujarat Titans beating Royal Challengers Bangalore and a victory by the defending champions sealed them the fourth place on the table. The battle lines have been drawn and are a do-or-die showdown between these sides. The winner of the match would take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in the second qualifier. LSG vs MI, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Krunal Pandya’s men would be heading into this match with some confidence, having already defeated Mumbai Indians once in the league stage. A highly-entertaining clash at the Ekana Stadium saw Mohsin Khan pull off a wonderful last over to help Lucknow Super Giants get the better of Mumbai Indians. While the memory of that victory is still fresh and would spur Lucknow on, Mumbai Indians’ dished out a dominant batting show in their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. If early indications are anything to go by, it would be the contest between Mumbai’s batters vs Lucknow’s bowlers, which will determine the outcome of this match. So what does Google’s Win Probability suggest for this match?

LSG vs MI Google Win Probability

LSG vs MI Win Probability (Source: Google)

As per Google, Mumbai Indians have a 57% chance of winning this match as compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ 43%. Based on head-to-head results so far, Lucknow Super Giants are 3-0 ahead, with Mumbai Indians yet to win against the IPL newbies. But this win probability might be because of the form that these two sides are in. Lucknow Super Giants had a scratchy one-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, while Mumbai Indians’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad was pretty convincing. Having said that, it is just a pre-match prediction and this will change as and when the game starts and progresses. What is important is how the particular team turns up on that day.

