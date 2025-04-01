Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Punjab Kings return to action in the Indian Premier League with an away tie against the Lucknow Super Giants with both sides looking for a second win on the bounce. Punjab have played just a solitary game so far and impressed everyone with their win over Gujarat. The way the team batted and bowled under pressure highlighted they mean business this term. Opponents Lucknow have lost one and won one so far and they are a quality side, capable of defeating anyone on their day. This sets for a fiery high-octane battle this evening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Lucknow Super Giants versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Climb Up to 6th Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Top Place.

Lucknow is likely to rope in Shahbaz for this game as they look to counter the attacking threat from Punjab batters. Nicholas Pooran is the star man with the bat for the home team and he can snatch away the game from his opponents in the space of a few overs. Rishabh Pant, their charismatic skipper, has been quiet so far but is just an innings away from getting back to his usual self. In terms of bowling, expect the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prince Yadav to lead the charge again.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer did the majority of the damage with the bat for Punjab against Gujarat and he will be the player to watch out for once again. Marcus Stoinis comes up against his former side this evening and he along with compatriot Glenn Maxwell can pack a punch in the middle phases of the innings. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen should lead the pace attack for the visitors. LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings.

When is LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants face Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The LSG vs PBKS match is set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. LSG vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 13.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs PBKS live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with plenty of runs being scored here. Punjab might just edge out Lucknow in this tie.

