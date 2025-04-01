After a long wait, Punjab Kings will feature in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They started their campaign with a victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) and now are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. PBKS are off to a great start and will look to get on some winning momentum. Captain Shreyas Iyer was the best batter from the last match and he will lead PBKS from the front. LSG on the other hand, have returned to winning ways in the last match and they will also want to move up the table by securing their first win at home. 'Isiliye Toh Lord Hai Woh', Lucknow Super Giants Staff and Players Justify Title Bestowed Upon Shardul Thakur After All-Rounder's Match-Winning Performance in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants lost their first match narrowly against Delhi Capitals but secured a solid victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match. Nichoas Pooran played a sensational innings and the bowlers did a good job lef by Shardul Thakur. At home they will enjoy conditions familiar to them and considering the power-packed PBKS batting, they will have to produce another strong bowling performance to hold them down. PBKS on the other end will stick to their brand of attacking batting and defensive bowling to secure another victory.

Lucknow Super Giants

One of LSG's openers, Mitchell Marsh has been in fine form and has produced some strong performances in the two matches they played so far. His consistency with the bat has helped LSG score big in both games they played. Although his partner Aiden Markram has not been in form just like captain Rishabh Pant. The biggest positive of LSG's batting has been Nicholas Pooran who is in sensational form. Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and David Miller has not got much opportunities to do much and they are likely to hold to their positions. Avesh Khan has returned and he has received good support from Digvesh Rathi and Prince Yadav. Along with Shardul Thakur, LSG are likely to retain their bowling attack for the game against PBKS.

LSG Playing XI vs PBKS

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Players: Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer's power-packed knock and some tactically smart bowling from the Punjab Kings bowlers have gave them a winning start. The young but explosive opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh is all set to continue with Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis backing them up. Shashank Singh has batted incredibly well in the last match and he will continue along with Suryansh Shedge, who got the nod ahead of Nehal Wadhera. PBKS has a bunch of good all-rounders including Marco Jansen while the bowling attack is led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal with Vijay Kumar Vyshak joining them later as the impact sub. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Pacer Kuldeep Sen Backs Shreyas Iyer As Strong Captaincy Contender for India Cricket Team, Says ‘He Is a Calm Leader Who Empowers Bowlers’.

PBKS Playing XI vs LSG

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

