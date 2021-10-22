India vs Pakistan encounter in the CWC 2019 brought up many memorable memes and funny videos. One of the funniest videos featured a fan named Momin Saqib who cried his heart out after Pakistan lost by 89 runs. While shedding tears the fan was heard saying, "Maaro mujhe maro." Now ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24, 2021, Sakib posted yet another video on social media where he asked the fans if they are all set to watch the epic encounter between India and Pakistan. Virat Kohli Sends Out a Witty Message to Fans Ahead of IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021.

Furthermore, he said that it feels only like yesterday that the 2019 CWC match got over. Time really flies. Sakib's video is going viral on social media. The World Cup match between India and Pakistan is always a high octane game where the emotions are high and a lot is at stake for both teams. he ended the video by saying that this is a must-win encounter for the Men in Green. His expressions were over the top as he spoke about the memories of CWC 20219. The T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Now, let's have a look at the video below.

Video:

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and this is will be the first game played by India in the T20 World Cup 2021. India won both their warm-up matches whereas Pakistan won a game and lost one.

