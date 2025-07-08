Major League Cricket 2025 Playoffs Schedule: After a gruelling league stage, the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is headed into the business end, as the third edition of the T20 competition nears its conclusion. MLC 2025 saw as many as six teams battle it out for four playoff spots, with one team even before the first half of the tournament booking a place in the knockouts, while others still had to grind it out in the middle. San Francisco Unicorns became the first to book a place in the playoffs, with Washington Freedom, Texas Super Kings, and MI New York following suit. In this article, we shall take a look at the MLC 2025 playoffs schedule in IST along with the match timings and venues. Andre Fletcher Slams His Second Major League Cricket Hundred of the Season, Achieves Feat During Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

MLC 2025 playoffs will consist of four knockout matches — Qualifier, Eliminator, Challenger, and Final. Qualifier will see the top teams from the league stage clash for a place in the final, while the Eliminator will have third and fourth-placed teams fight it out for a spot in Challenger. The loser of Qualifier and the winner of Eliminator will take on each other in Challenger, for a ticket to the MLC 2025 Final up for grabs. All playoff matches, including the MLC 2025 Final, will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. David Warner Wicket Video: Watch Adam Milne Rattle Australian Batsman's Stumps With Perfect Setup During Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match.

Major League Cricket 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST

Date Match Teams Venue Timing July 9 Qualifier Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Grand Prairie Stadium 5:30 AM July 10 Eliminator San Francisco vs MI New York Grand Prairie Stadium 5:30 AM July 12 Challenger Qualifier Losser vs Eliminator Winner Grand Prairie Stadium 5:30 AM July 14 Final Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger Grand Prairie Stadium 5:30 AM

Inaugural Major League Cricket winner, MI New York, and defending champions Washington Freedom have managed to qualify for the MLC 2025 playoffs, and will eye their second title, while San Francisco Unicorns, and Texas Super Kings would look to win their maiden championship, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2025 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).