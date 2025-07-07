Currently enjoying a purple patch, West Indies batter Andre Fletcher managed to slam his second hundred of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 season, when the hard-hitting batter struck a 100 off 51 balls during the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC match at Lauderhill. Fletcher scored a blistering 118 of 58, which included 10 fours and eight sixes, helping LA Knight Riders put up a mammoth 243/3. The 37-year-old earlier scored his maiden MLC hundred during the LA Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom match, scoring 104 off 60, before getting retired out. This was Fletcher's fifth T20 hundred since making T20 debut in 2006. David Warner Wicket Video: Watch Adam Milne Rattle Australian Batsman's Stumps With Perfect Setup During Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match.

Andre Fletcher His Highest-Ever T20 Score

