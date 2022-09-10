Manish Krishnanand Pandey is a professional Indian cricketer born in Uttrakhand, India, on September 10, 1989. At the age of 15, he moved to Bangalore with his family and later joined the Karnataka cricket association hence he plays for the Karnataka team in many domestic tournaments. He is a right-handed middle-order batsman who plays for the Indian cricket team in limited over matches. KS Ranjitsinhji Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About the Legendary Indian Cricketer You Need To Know

Along with Karnataka in the domestic leagues, he also plays for the newly formed IPL franchise- Lucknow Super Giants. Prior to this, he played for many IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians, Bangalore Challengers, Pune Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandey made his international debut on July 2015 in an ODI match against Zimbabwe and scored his maiden half-century before being dismissed for 71 runs. He made his T20I debut on the same tour as well.

The Indian batsman will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on September 10, so let us take a looks at some of the lesser-known facts about him

In 2009 Pandey became the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL

Pandey has won the IPL once with KKR, where he helped them win by scoring 94 runs in the finals

On his ODI debut on an India tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, he scored his first half-century.

In January 2016 he scored his maiden ODI century, which help the team to defeat the Aussies with two balls to spare

His highest score in ODI and T20I is 104 and 79 runs, being not out on both occasions

He has a T20I batting average of 44.31.

On December 2, 2019, Pandey married an Indian actress Ashrita Shetty.

