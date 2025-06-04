Performing under immense pressure is not everyone's cup of tea, which sees the best of the best crumble, while also giving others a chance to rise to the occasion and leave a mark. Cricket might be a team sport, but often the play gets dictated by a player, who takes charge, and runs away with the momentum in his/her team's favour, eventually earning the man of the match award. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one such platform where careers are built, and for many others, the competition remains a distant dream. While consistent performances can propel a player into stardom, a performance in an IPL Final can lift the player to unprecedented heights, as seen multiple times across the 18 editions of the Indian Premier League. In this article, we list players to win the Man of the Match award in an IPL Final over the past 17 years.

Man of the Match Award Winners in IPL Final

Player IPL Edition Final Yusuf Pathan 2008 RR (c) vs CSK Anil Kumble 2009 DC* (c) vs RCB Suresh Raina 2010 CSK (c) vs MI Murali Vijay 2011 CSK (c) vs RCB Manvinder Bisla 2012 KKR (c) vs CSK Kieron Pollard 2013 MI (c) vs CSK Manish Pandey 2014 KKR (c) vs PBKS Rohit Sharma 2015 MI (c) vs CSK Ben Cutting 2016 SRH (c) vs RCB Krunal Pandya 2017 MI (c) vs RSP Shane Watson 2018 CSK (c) vs SRH Jasprit Bumrah 2019 MI (c) vs CSK Trent Boult 2020 MI (c) vs DC Faf du Plessis 2021 CSK (c) vs KKR Hardik Pandya 2022 GT (c) vs RR Devon Conway 2023 CSK (c) vs GT Mitchell Starc 2024 KKR (c) vs SRH Krunal Pandya 2025 RCB (c) vs PBKS

(* Deccan Chargers)

Out of the 18 IPL Final Man of the Match winners, two names stand out, both of whom have/are playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Anil Kumble and Krunal Pandya.

Anil is the only player to win a MoM award in an IPL Final for a losing cause. While Krunal is the only cricketer to win a Man of the Match award in an IPL Final twice, winning one with MI in IPL 2017 and now with RCB in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings, handing the franchise their maiden title.

