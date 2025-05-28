Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League since its inception in IPL 2008. The Punjab-based franchise have played in every season, till the ongoing 18th edition. The Punjab Kings side entered the IPL 2025 with one of the strongest teams, well crafted in the mega auctions, with a budget that was the highest among all ten franchisees. The side has performed really well, finishing at the top spot of the IPL 2025 points table. Now, Punjab Kings are scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. Punjab Kings Secure Place in Qualifier 1 By Ensuring Finish in Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table; Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis’ Brilliant Half-Centuries Help PBKS Scalp Seven-Wicket Victory Over MI.

Led by the IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings finished with 19 points, and a NRR of +0.372. The side has registered the most wins, nine, and encountered the least defeats in the ongoing tournament, four. Having qualified for a playoff slot in the Indian Premier League 2025, the first time since 2014, this season is already a huge success for PBKS, a team built from scratch, right after a horrendous IPL 2024, when they finished ninth. As Punjab Kings gear up to play the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match at their 'home' ground, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, fans curious to know how many times the Shers have played in IPL finals may scroll below, as the winner of this match being played on May 29 will get a direct slot in the IPL 2025 final match. IPL 2025: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Meets Punjab Kings Squad Ahead of Their Fixture Against RCB.

How Many IPL Finals Have Punjab Kings Played Across 18 Seasons?

IPL 2014 Final

The first and last time Punjab Kings played in an Indian Premier League final was in IPL 2014. PBKS (then King XI Punjab) ended the league phase in style, finishing at the top of the table. The side played second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in qualifier 1 that season, after ending the league with 22 points. After losing the match by a big margin, they played Qualifier 2, under the leadership of George Bailey. The side stormed over Chennai Super Kings with a big win to enter the IPL 2014 final and face eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

The KKR vs KXIP IPL 2014 final match was held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR won the toss and decided to chase. KXIP batter Wriddhiman Saha looked deadly, with his wonderful century, scoring 115 off 55 balls only, after coming at a tough time with two wickets down for 30. Opener Manan Vohra also scored an impressive 67, helping Punjab Kings post a marvelous 199/4 total in the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2014 final.

Coming in to bat, KKR did have a regular fall of wickets, with Punjab Kings bowler Karanveer Singh picking a four-wicket-haul, and ace Mitchell Johnson picking a couple. However, Manish Pandey became the lone hero of the match for the knights, scoring 94 off 50. Yusuf Pathan hit a poerful 36 off 22. In the end, when just three wickets were left, Piyush Chawla secured the winning runs with a boundary, with three balls still left in the match, helping KKRR lift their second trophy. In this manner, Punjab Kings/ King XI Punjab lost the only IPL final they played in 18 seasons. Robin Uthappa Backs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings To Reach IPL 2025 Final.

Punjab Kings IPL Final Record

To date, Punjab Kings have played in only one IPL final, and it was in IPL 2014, they lost the thriller. They have only qualified for IPL play-offs twice in 18 seasons, once in IPL 2014, and once in the inaugural year in 2008, before the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).