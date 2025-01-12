India national cricket team star batter Manish Pandey was the first Indian cricketer to hit a century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 35-year-old achieved this historic feat while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) during the 2009 edition against Deccan Chargers. Pandey played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 114 runs off 73 deliveries in RCB's 12-run victory in Centurion. Pandey's growth as a middle-order batter and an athletic fielder has made him play for several franchises in the Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old has been playing since the inaugural edition of the IPL. The right-handed batter has been part of seven IPL teams till now. Manish Pandey and Wife Ashrita Shetty Headed for Divorce? Indian Cricketer's Separation Rumours Pick Pace After Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram.

Manish Pandey has played 39 T20Is for the India national cricket team till now. The veteran batter has smashed 709 runs at a brilliant average of 44.31, including three half-centuries. Overall, Pandey has played 308 T20s and notched up 7008 runs at an average of 31.56. The right-handed batter has hammered three centuries and 39 half-centuries in the T20 format.

In the Indian Premier League, Manish Pandey has featured in 171 matches till now. The Karnataka cricketer has hammered 3850 runs at a decent average of 29.16, including one century and 22 half-centuries. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, let's see which franchise Pandey is playing for.

Which Team Manish Pandey is Part of in IPL 2025?

Veteran cricketer Manish Pandey will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise after he was purchased by the three-time champions for INR 75 lakh during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The right-handed batter was part of the Kolkata-based franchise for the four seasons of the IPL from 2013 to 2017. With KKR, Pandey had a decent run with the bat. Pandey's inclusion in the Knight Riders squad strengthens their depth in the batting attack.

