Mark Waugh Shares a Picture of His Old Bats, Picks His Favourite Weapon on Social Media

Amid quarantine due to coronavirus crisis, a lot of cricketers have been shut down in their houses and are doing their household chores. While a few of them are conducting a live session with fans, the rest are king sure to keep their social updated. Things are no different with Mark Waugh who also has been doing his household chores and was cleaning his garage and found his old bats which he has used over the years and even went out to point out his favourite weapon on social media. Shane Warne, Mark Waugh, Aakash Chopra Fuming About the Umpiring Standards During Ashes 2019 Day 1.

Now former Australian captain was cleaning his garage and he found a treasure. Waugh happen to stumble upon his old bats which he used over the years and spoke about his favourite bat. “Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank,” he said while speaking about the bat. Waugh got so excited that he posted a picture of the bats on social media. Check it out below:

Cleaning the garage out today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favourite was 2nd from the end on the right. Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank. pic.twitter.com/XiH5AUlvbV — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

Harsha Bhogle responded to the tweet with a question and Waugh had an answer

No Harsha. They have been safely tucked away for quite a while. I did play in a bushfire appeal game for the SCG trust but it got washed out before I got a hit. Hope you guys are all well and coping in India.🙏 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

