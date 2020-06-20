After Shahid Afridi, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been infected by Novel Coronavirus. On Thursday night, the right-arm pacer complained about being unwell. Following which, he underwent the COVID-19 test and the result was positive. The cricketer’s brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza put the stamp on the fact that Mashrafe was suffering from high fever from the last couple of days and was subsequently tested positive when he got tested. Morsalin also said that the 36-year-old is currently staying in isolation and he needs the prayers of his fans. Tamim Iqbal's Brother Nafees Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

“Bhaia (Brother) has been suffering from fever for two days. COVID-19 test was conducted on Friday and we got the result today. He has been found positive for the virus. Bhaia is now staying in isolation at home in Dhaka. Please pray for him," Masrhafe’s younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza was quoted as per saying by UNB.

Nevertheless, another report suggested that Mashrafe has been doing well of late after getting contracted with the virus and his family is also doing fine.

“Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday his sample for Covid19 test was collected and the result showed positive [today]. He is doing well at the moment and his family is also fine,” informed the source close to Dhaka Tribune.

Among the known cricketers, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was the only one who was tested positive for coronavirus before Mashrafe. Nevertheless, the veteran Bangladesh cricketer is showing good signs of recovery and will want to get fit as soon as possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).