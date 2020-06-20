Dhaka, June 20: Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbals brother Nafees Iqbal has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus as per The Daily Star newspaper. Nafees made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 and has player 11 Tests and 16 ODIs. The newspaper reported that the opening batsman himself confirmed the development and said that he was undergoing home isolation in Chittagong. Sourav Ganguly’s Relatives Test Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for the same. Afridi stated that he had been feeling unwell and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He had urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.

His Twitter post read: "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I''m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."

With wishes pouring in, he thanked everybody for their wishes on his speedy recovery. "A quick message to thank everybody who's been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I've been receiving; thank you so much. Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all," Afridi said in a tweet.

While their battles on social media is well known, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also wished Afridi a speedy recovery from coronavirus. "Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir told the media. "But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).