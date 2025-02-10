Mumbai, February 10: South African opener Matthew Breetzke etched his name into the record books by becoming the first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut in second match of the ongoing tri-series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. His stunning knock of 150 off 148 balls, laced with 11 fours and five sixes, surpassed the previous record held by the legendary West Indies’ batter Desmond Haynes, who scored 148 in his maiden ODI innings against Australia back in 1978. Matthew Breetzke Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About South African Batsman Who Holds Record of Highest Individual Score on ODI Debut.

Before Breetzke’s innings, the highest score on ODI debut for South Africa was 124 by Colin Ingram against Zimbabwe in 2010. Now, Breetzke stands alone at the top, delivering a performance that showcased patience, aggression, and remarkable shot selection as South Africa posted a mammoth 304/6.

Fresh off a month-long stint in the SA20 2025 season, Breetzke seamlessly transitioned into the ODI format, forming a crucial second-wicket stand of 93 runs with Jason Smith (41). He reached his half-century off 68 balls and continued to build on his solid start, eventually reaching his maiden century in 128 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth South African To Score Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In doing so, he became only the fourth South African to score an ODI century on debut, joining an elite club featuring Ingram, his current captain Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks. Post-century, Breetzke punished O’Rourke with two boundaries and a six in a single over, thus accelerating South Africa’s late-innings scoring and building momentum for the Proteas.

While his partnership with Smith provided early stability, he went on to forge another century stand for the fourth wicket with Wiaan Mulder (64), pushing South Africa past the 300-run mark. Breetzke, who will later join the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, exhibited complete dominance at the crease, enabling South Africa to establish a formidable total and providing their bowlers with a substantial platform in their bowling defence.

