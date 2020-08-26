With a record number of titles in their kitty, Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians’ fortunes in the IPL changed ever since Rohit Sharma took over. In 2013, the Mumbai-based franchise won their first title and then in 2015, 2017 and 2019; they went on to add trophies to their cabinet. All four Mumbai’s wins in IPL have come under Rohit. Mumbai Indians Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Rohit Sharma’s MI.

With IPL 2020 set to begin, Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend their title. The franchise has never successfully defended their title, and it is something they would wont to change this season. The conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) might suit Mumbai Indians, who depend largely on their batsmen.

Mumbai Indians are known to start slow, and then they gradually pick pace in their campaign. That’s perhaps the reason experts never write them off even if they are known to be little inconsistent.

Key Players: Captain Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, and Krunal Pandya are some of the top players for Mumbai Indians. MI Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Mumbai Indians Team Led by Rohit Sharma for Indian Premier League Season 13.

MI Record in Previous Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish IPL 2008 5th 5th IPL 2009 7th 7th IPL 2010 1st Runners-up IPL 2011 3rd Playoffs IPL 2012 3rd Playoffs IPL 2013 2nd Winners IPL 2014 4th Playoffs IPL 2015 2nd Winners IPL 2016 5th 5th IPL 2017 1st Winners IPL 2018 5th 5th IPL 2019 1st Winners

MI Squad for IPL 2020

Domestic- Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare. Overseas- Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock.

MI Stats

Mumbai Indians have played 187 IPL matches and have won 107 out of those. MI have featured in two tie matches and have suffered defeats in 78 contests. Mumbai’s win percentage stands at 57.75.

Most Runs and Wickets for MI: Skipper Rohit has scored most runs for Mumbai Indians. In 143 matches he has notched 3728 runs which includes one century and 28 half-centuries. Malinga is MI’s leading wicket-taker with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

